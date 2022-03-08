TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman died in a house fire outside Tuscaloosa Monday afternoon.

At 4 p.m. Monday, firefighters were called to a home in the 19000 block of West Manor Drive in Cottondale about a house fire. Firefighters entered the home and found a woman dead inside.

According to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, the victim was reportedly known to smoke cigarettes, often while in bed.

“At this time there is nothing that indicates anything other than an accidental fire, but no determination will be made until the investigation is complete,” a statement from the TCVU stated.

The State Fire Marshall’s Office will be working alongside the TVCU to investigate the cause of the fire.

Units from the Coaling Police, Coaling Fire, and Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue responded to the fire.