PIEDMONT, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation is underway after a woman was killed in a house fire in Piedmont Tuesday.

According to the Piedmont Fire Department, firefighters alongside the Piedmont Police Department and Piedmont Rescue and EMS were dispatched to Greenwood Road on calls of a structure fire with possible entrapment.

The units arrived and were informed that a woman was trapped inside the home. Firefighters and police officers attempted to reach the victim but were unsuccessful. The victim, identified by PFD as 60-year-old Beth Rhodes Stone, was eventually located and pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation at this time.