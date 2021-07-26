Woman dies from injuries several weeks after Birmingham shooting

Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting in the Ogontz section of Philadelphia, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman has died after spending seven weeks at a local hospital with a gunshot wound from a Birmingham shooting.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Briona Leshay Groom, 27, of Birmingham, sustained a gunshot wound during a reported assault on the morning of June 4. Groom was transported to UAB hospital for treatment where, she died from her injuries seven weeks later on July 25.

Anyone with information regarding Groom’s death are asked to call the Birmingham Police Department.

The shooting is still under investigation.