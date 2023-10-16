BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 56-year-old woman died a week after her on-track crash Barber Motorsport Park.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Silke Maria Crombie was riding a motorcycle when she was involved in an on-track crash on October 7. Crombie, of Mars Hill, North Carolina, was treated for her injuries at UAB Hospital but succumbed to her injuries on October 15.

This is the second death at Barber Motorsport Park this October. 74-year-old Robert Euguene Aegerter, of California, died following a crash at the park on October 8.