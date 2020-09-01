Woman dies attempting to save child at beach

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT MORGAN, Ala. (AP) — Authorities said a Tennessee woman died at an Alabama beach after she and other beach-goers attempted to form a human chain to rescue a child.

Baldwin County Coroner Brian Pierce said 53-year-old Karen Graham, of Collierville, Tennessee, died Saturday after being recovered from the water at Fort Morgan beach.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile said a 9-year-old was reportedly swept out by a current.

The agency said about 20 people attempted to a form a human chain to rescue the child but they were swept out further by the waves. A private craft nearby was able to recover everyone.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said another person was also hospitalized.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page