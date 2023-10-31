BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An unidentified woman is dead after being found unresponsive in an alley on Monday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

At 11:58 a.m. on Monday, a utility worker found an adult female lying unresponsive in the grass shoulder of an alley in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue SW. She was pronounced dead on the scene at 12:19 p.m.

An autopsy will be performed Tuesday to determine the cause of death and the identification of the deceased.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.