Woman claims man attempted to lure her daughter with ‘free puppies’

PELHAM, Ala (WIAT)– A Pelham woman is warning others after she says her daughter was approached by a stranger.
In a Facebook post Thursday, Gaye Pardue Owens says a man approached her daughter at a gas station saying he was selling puppies, but her daughter did not see or hear any animals in his van.
The incident was reported to the Pelham Police Department.
Police say when they arrived to the scene, they could not locate the man nor his car.
PPD give this reminder: “Situational awareness is key. Pay attention to your surroundings. Put your phone away while you are walking to and from your vehicle. Have your keys in hand. Doing so could help prevent you from becoming the victim of a crime.”
Police say they are continuing to investigate.
LATEST POSTS
- White House seeks disclosure of actual health care prices
- FITNESS FRIDAY: Staying fit during the holiday season
- Newsfeed Now for Nov. 15: Trump impeachment hearings resume; Homeless man’s random act of kindness
- Human remains confirmed to be missing AU student; foul play not suspected
- Civil Rights Attorney, NAACP demand equal justice for an alleged coverup of a violent assault involving a teen and deputies