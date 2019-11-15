Woman claims man attempted to lure her daughter with ‘free puppies’

PELHAM, Ala (WIAT)– A Pelham woman is warning others after she says her daughter was approached by a stranger.

In a Facebook post Thursday, Gaye Pardue Owens says a man approached her daughter at a gas station saying he was selling puppies, but her daughter did not see or hear any animals in his van.

I just received this message from MY daughter. My daughter is over 40 and they still used the puppy scam. She did report… Posted by Gaye Pardue Owens on Thursday, November 14, 2019

The incident was reported to the Pelham Police Department.

Police say when they arrived to the scene, they could not locate the man nor his car.

PPD give this reminder: “Situational awareness is key. Pay attention to your surroundings. Put your phone away while you are walking to and from your vehicle. Have your keys in hand. Doing so could help prevent you from becoming the victim of a crime.”

NEWS RELEASENov. 14, 2019We are aware of a social media post regarding an incident that happened in our city just… Posted by Pelham, Alabama Police Department on Thursday, November 14, 2019

Police say they are continuing to investigate.

