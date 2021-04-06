Woman arrested in domestic shooting that killed man, took place in front of children

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has made an arrest in a domestic shooting that resulted in the death of a man on Thursday.

Jasmine Drake, 29, has been accused of killing 44-year-old Louis Bryant. Authorities say the shooting took place in front of juveniles under the age of 14 who were related to Bryant.

BPD says the incident was domestic related but did not release anymore information on what led to the shooting.

Drake has been charged with capital murder and is being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.