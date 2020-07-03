Woman arrested after shooting her husband in the back

PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman after she told deputies she shot her husband in the back Friday morning.

According to JCSO, 41-year-old Tabitha Hannon Dickey called deputies to report what she had done. Once authorities arrived on the scene, the husband was no longer there. He was later found at a nearby family member’s house.

The husband’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according to JCSO. The cause of the shooting has not been determined at this time.

Dickey has been charged with domestic violence/attempted murder. She is now being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

LATEST POSTS