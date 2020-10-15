Woman arrested after leading authorities on 70-mile police chase in stolen car

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman Wednesday afternoon after she led multiple law enforcement agencies on a 70-mile chase in a stolen car.

According to WCSO, deputies received a call from a woman saying she just had her car stolen. The caller said another woman, later identified as Stephanie Brook Brown Dickson, exited the driver’s seat of a silver Chevrolet Impala and then ran across the street and stole the caller’s Honda sedan. It was later found out that the Impala was also stolen.

While authorities were at the scene to investigate, Dickson returned to the area. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but Dickson drove off, almost hitting several officers, according to WCSO. Dickson then drove to I-22 and traveled east.

A chase then began involving WCSO, and police officers from Dora and Adamsville. The chase went on for 70 miles as Dickson also made several traffic violations.

She exited I-22 and got on I-65 where she caused damage to at least one patrol unit. Officers from Kimberly, Warrior and Cullman joined the pursuit as well.

Dickson eventually stopped in Dodge City where she was taken into custody. As of now, she faces charges of first-degree theft of property, first-degree receiving stolen property, reckless endangerment and attempting to elude police.

The investigation is still ongoing and Dickson could face more charges.

