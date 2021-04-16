Woman arrested after deadly Bessemer hit-and-run

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department has announced the arrest of a woman accused of killing a pedestrian in a hit-and-run Wednesday morning.

Nicollette Amber Clinkscales, 29, is accused of hitting and killing 35-year-old Holly Jo Dunn in the 1100 block of 9th Avenue SW just before 4 a.m.

According to police, Clinkscales fled the scene of the accident on foot prior to authorities arriving. She was later found on Golf Course Road and then taken to UAB Hospital for treatment before being booked at the Bessemer City Jail.

Clinkscales is charged with reckless manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident. She was taken to the Jefferson County Jail before being released after posting her $67,500 bond.