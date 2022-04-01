TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 77-year-old woman was critically injured in a house fire Friday afternoon.

According to Capt. Jack Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa VCU, authorities were called to the scene of a fully involved house fire on Shiloh Road in Tuscaloosa.

Kennedy says the woman was airlifted to UAB Hospital following the fire. It is reported that she was attempting to light the pilot light inside her oven when the fire started.

Tuscaloosa VCU is investigating alongside the state Fire Marshall’s office.