WJOX-FM launches new sports radio show ‘McElroy & Cubelic In The Morning’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT/WJOX) — On Monday, WJOX radio in Birmingham launched a new morning sports show featuring two football rivals.

Former Alabama quarterback, Greg McElroy, and former Auburn offensive lineman, Cole Cubelic, will be talking everything sports on their new show just in time for the upcoming season, “McElroy & Cubelic In The Morning.” From 7 to 10 a.m., this dynamic duo will be providing their input and opinion for listeners every weekday.

Greg McElroy led the University of Alabama to the 2010 BCS National Championship, won an SEC Championship and was an MVP in 2009. He finished his college career with a 24-3 record, was drafted by the NFL’s New York Jets in 2011. McElroy graduated from the University of Alabama with a degree in Business Marketing and earned a Master of Science degree in Sports Management in 2010. He was a Rhodes Scholarship finalist in 2010. He joined ESPN in 2014 as one of college football’s premier analysts.

Cole Cubelic joined SEC Saturday Night, the franchise that features SEC Network’s marquee college football game each Saturday, as an expert sideline reporter in 2017, alongside Jordan Rodgers and Tom Hart. Cubelic joined WJOX-FM in 2018 as Co-Host of “3 Man Front”. He graduated from Auburn University in 2001 with a B.S. degree in Communication and Media Studies.

Pat Smith, a 25-year sports media broadcaster heard on both radio and television, will be a contributor to the new morning show. Smith is the creator of the nation’s number one college football radio/television program, “Finebaum”, hosted by Paul Finebaum. Smith is also a popular play-by-play broadcaster for college and high school football.

Tune into 94.5 FM for WJOX coverage.