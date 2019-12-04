Wives of first responders raise money in honor of Megan Montgomery

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) – Megan Montgomery was married to a police officer, Jason McIntosh, in February 2018. A little more than a year later, police were called to the couple’s home because of a domestic incident. According to investigators, Megan had been shot in the arm. A few days later, she filed a Protection From Abuse. In March, McIntosh resigned from the police department.

Montgomery’s body was discovered over the weekend in Mountain Brook. Her estranged husband turned himself in to police around noon on Monday. Formal charges have not been announced. An update is anticipated on Wednesday.

Megan was also a member of a Facebook community that is limited to the wives of first responders. “She participated in the banter, back and forth within the group,” explained one the group’s members, who wants to be referred to by her first name, Lauren. “I believe some of the women in the group do know her – but we’re friends on Facebook and so she popped up in my newsfeed all the time.”

According to Lauren, the private group is made up of nearly 60 women. “It’s just something you can’t quite understand, so we got this group together so we could have each other to vent, you know, have support for one another,” she explained. The group has also raised money for families in need in the past. Now, the women have decided to raise money in honor of Montgomery.

It’s a GoFundMe, with funds raised going to the Alabama Coalition Against Domestic Violence. The GoFundMe page explains:

We are a group of friends that want to show our support of one of our own, Megan Montgomery. A few days ago, Megan lost her life. Donating money to an organization that provides support to victims of domestic violence, in memory of Megan, could hopefully help victims of DV receive the support and services he or she needs. We have selected the Alabama Coalition Against Domestic Violence to receive the donations from this fundraiser.

ACADV’s Mission Statement:

The Alabama Coalition Against Domestic Violence (ACADV) is organized exclusively for charitable and educational purposes. The mission of ACADV is to create opportunities for freedom from domestic violence through advocacy, education and the promotion of social intolerance of abuse. ACADV provides training, technical assistance, public policy and development, and support to domestic violence center programs. The ACADV serves domestic violence survivors statewide through shelters and a 24-hour crisis line. The ACADV Strives to:

-Prevent domestic violence against women by exposing its root causes.

-Ensure the availability of services for domestic violence survivors.

-Help survivors and their families rebuild their lives.

“We figured that whether we raised $100 or $1000–or more that–maybe that funding could help with a program that the organization needs extra funds for which would ultimately help other people in Megan’s situation,” Lauren explained.

To learn more about ACADV – visit their website here. To donate to the GoFundMe – click here.