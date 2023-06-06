MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — As Alabama’s legislative session comes to a close, here’s a recap on what’s happened so far.

On April 6, Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law the first bill of the session, creating mandatory minimums for fentanyl dealers.

Senate Bill 1, which changed the state’s correctional incentive rules for inmates, was signed on April 15. Now, 30 days of good behavior will be shaved off inmates’ sentences, as opposed to the previous rate of 30 to 75.

Ivey signed House Bill 261 on May 30, which requires transgender students who play sports in public colleges and universities to only compete within their own biological sex.

On May 31, Ivey signed House Bill 379, which prevented foreign entities from purchasing Alabama land.

On June 1, the General Fund and Education Trust Fund budgets were approved, which included a $150 tax rebate for single filers. Ivey had originally requested $400 in her state of the address. As a part of the education budget, a 2% pay raise will be delivered to teachers in Alabama. The new raise marked a total increase of 15% in pay since Ivey became governor in 2017.

On June 3, Ivey signed House Bill 421 (HB421) into law, making the “Yellowhammer Cookie,” which features pecans and peanuts, the official state cookie.

Here is what’s awaiting the governor’s signature:

On June 1, a bill cutting Alabama’s grocery tax passed the state legislature and will soon be signed by Ivey. Both the House and Senate approved the bill, which would reduce the state’s 4% tax on food to 3% this coming September, and 2% in September 2024 if the Education Budget grows at least 3.5%.