PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An officer with the Pelham Police Department has been released from the hospital after suffering severe injuries from a crash on I-65 nearly a month ago.

Around 1 a.m. July 1, Ofc. Elizabeth Minter was helping redirect traffic alongside two other officers when a driver, ignoring the backed-up traffic, continued southbound and hit Minter with their car. The collision caused Minter to be removed from her boots.

The driver was taken into custody and Minter was taken to UAB Hospital with severe injuries.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the PPD said, “we thought you might like to hear from Officer Elizabeth Minter herself,” including a statement from Minter.

Minter said she is currently out of the hospital and working with some health and therapy procedures at home. She said several surgeries await her and has roughly nine more weeks until she can start trying to walk again. Minter is currently in a wheelchair.

“It’s been a slow and painful process, but I believe all my experiences in life have taught me that with God I can push through it to the other side,” Minter said in the post. “I’m so blessed and grateful that I’m still alive and that I have the chance to walk again.”

Minter said she currently has an external fixator device on her entire left leg, rods through her pelvis and hips, a brace on her broken right leg and a bandage on her broken ankle.

“My recent X-rays have shown that things are healing on track,” she said.

In the post, Minter said she knows she has a long road ahead of her, but knows she will get there and that her family and friends are the ones who have encouraged her to push through.

“I’m so thankful for my family, my boyfriend and my friends who have been here with me through this whole time,” she said. “I’ll get back out on the road one day, and hopefully you’ll see me back patrolling in Pelham.”