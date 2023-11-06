BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Birmingham is hosting a warmth supply drive this week to help those experiencing homelessness.

The drive will be held this Wednesday and Thursday at Boutwell Auditorium from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Volunteers will be accepting bottled water, toilet paper and paper towels as well as new or gently used coats, new gloves, winter caps and hand warmers

Volunteers will be stationed in front of Boutwell to accept donations, which will be distributed to support warming stations organized by the city and its community partners.

This supply drive is a partnership between the City of Birmingham and AmeriCorps VISTAs.