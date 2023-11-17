WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Back in February, Chief Steve Smith of the Pebble Fire Department was killed in the line of duty in a car accident while responding to a call.

Now, his memory is being honored with a special road sign.

On Friday, the PFD revealed that a stretch of County Road 93 in Winston County had been renamed after him.

“We could never begin to describe the hole his passing has left in the family and friends of Chief Smith and this department as well,” the department stated in a message posted on Facebook. “We would just like to say a big thank you to everyone that had a role in making this happen.”