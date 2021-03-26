Winn-Dixie offering free COVID-19 vaccines across 12 Alabama locations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The owner of the Winn-Dixie grocery store chain is making the COVID-19 vaccine available for free at several locations across Alabama.
Southeastern Grocers, Inc., parent company of Winn-Dixie, will begin distributing the vaccines by online appointment only beginning Saturday and will begin administration starting Wednesday, March 31 during regular pharmacy hours. Approximately 1,170 Pfizer doses will be delivered to 12 Winn-Dixie locations across Alabama.
Southeastern Grocers, Inc., parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, in partnership with the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is expanding its Southeast footprint of stores to begin offering 1,170 Pfizer vaccines in 12 Alabama Winn-Dixie store locations, while supplies last.
The vaccines are free, with or without health insurance and appointments will be made on a first-come, first-served basis. Those with health insurance must provide their health insurance card during their scheduled appointment, while those without insurance will need to present a valid driver’s license or Social Security card.
Those who qualify for the vaccine are encouraged to visit the Winn-Dixie website for updates including vaccine availability details and to schedule appointments online.
Here is a list of participating locations:
Jefferson County
- 4476 Montevallo Rd., Birmingham, AL 35213
- 4701 Center Point Rd., Pinson, AL 35126
Tuscaloosa County
- 4205 University Blvd. E., Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
- 9750 Highway 69 S., Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
Chilton County
- 640 Ollie Ave., Clanton, AL 35045
Calhoun County
- 1408 Golden Springs Rd., Anniston, AL 36207
Elmore County
- 5326 Highway 231 S., Wetumpka, AL 36092
- 3625 Highway 14, Millbrook, AL 36054
Lee County
- 1617 S. College St., Auburn, AL 36832
Montgomery County
- 4724 Mobile Hwy., Montgomery, AL 36108
- 7946 Vaughn Rd., Montgomery, AL 36116
Tallapoosa County
- 1061 U.S. Highway 280 E., Alexander City, AL 35010