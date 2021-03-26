Winn-Dixie offering free COVID-19 vaccines across 12 Alabama locations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The owner of the Winn-Dixie grocery store chain is making the COVID-19 vaccine available for free at several locations across Alabama.

Southeastern Grocers, Inc., parent company of Winn-Dixie, will begin distributing the vaccines by online appointment only beginning Saturday and will begin administration starting Wednesday, March 31 during regular pharmacy hours. Approximately 1,170 Pfizer doses will be delivered to 12 Winn-Dixie locations across Alabama.

Southeastern Grocers, Inc., parent company of Winn-Dixie, in partnership with the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is expanding its Southeast footprint of stores to begin offering 1,170 Pfizer vaccines in 12 Alabama Winn-Dixie store locations, while supplies last.

The vaccines are free, with or without health insurance and appointments will be made on a first-come, first-served basis. Those with health insurance must provide their health insurance card during their scheduled appointment, while those without insurance will need to present a valid driver’s license or Social Security card.

Those who qualify for the vaccine are encouraged to visit the Winn-Dixie website for updates including vaccine availability details and to schedule appointments online.

Here is a list of participating locations:

Jefferson County

4476 Montevallo Rd., Birmingham, AL 35213

4701 Center Point Rd., Pinson, AL 35126

Tuscaloosa County

4205 University Blvd. E., Tuscaloosa, AL 35404

9750 Highway 69 S., Tuscaloosa, AL 35405

Chilton County

640 Ollie Ave., Clanton, AL 35045

Calhoun County

1408 Golden Springs Rd., Anniston, AL 36207

Elmore County

5326 Highway 231 S., Wetumpka, AL 36092

3625 Highway 14, Millbrook, AL 36054

Lee County

1617 S. College St., Auburn, AL 36832

Montgomery County

4724 Mobile Hwy., Montgomery, AL 36108

7946 Vaughn Rd., Montgomery, AL 36116

Tallapoosa County