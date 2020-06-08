Wind Creek casinos reopen across Alabama Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is planning to reopen its electronic bingo casinos on Monday.
Wind Creek Hospitality said that all three Alabama casinos will reopen with safety changes. The casinos had been closed because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Masks or face coverings will be required for everyone.
Wind Creek said in a news release that all of the properties will be limiting the number of guests on the casino floor. The new capacity will be roughly one-third of normal operations. The casino floor will be open to the public for four sessions each day and deep cleaning will be conducted between sessions.
