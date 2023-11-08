Content sponsored by Cullman Home Builders Association.

Looking for the perfect Christmas gift for your child or grandchild? Well, look no further because here’s a chance to win the playhouse of every child’s dreams.

The Cullman Home Builders Association is hosting a raffle to give away a charming, custom-built playhouse constructed by the talented students at Cullman County Vocational Center.

With raffle tickets being sold for $1 each, or six for $5, you don’t want to miss out on the chance to score such a great prize, at such a low cost. And with all proceeds from ticket sales benefitting the Cullman Home Builders Association, you can feel good about money well-spent this holiday season.

“Your participation supports our beautiful small town, making Cullman an even better place to live and work,” said a representative from Cullman Home Builders Association.

Purchase tickets by calling the Cullman County Home Builders office at (256) 739-5110 or swing by any of these local businesses: Bill Hendrix Construction, Wayne Door Company, Cullman Overhead Door & Glass or Knight-Free Insurance Agency.

Drawing will take place on Monday, Dec. 18, so there’s still plenty of time to snag your ticket for a chance to win– don’t miss out!