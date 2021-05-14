Will you still wear a mask?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Yesterday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced their revised COVID-19 guidance, which says vaccinated people can be around others indoors or out without wearing a mask.

This excludes nursing homes, hospitals and private local businesses that require masks to be worn. CBS 42 went to Birmingham’s railroad park to ask them if the announcement will change their mask usage.

“Of course, I’ll wear one indoors,” Janisa Turner, a Birmingham resident said. “But outdoors, I won’t wear a mask.”

Many of the respondents at Railroad Park had been vaccinated and shared a similar view.

“It won’t necessarily affect anything differently from the way I go about my life nowadays,” Joseph Noogin, another Birmingham resident said. “If a restaurant requires us to wear a mask, I’m fine with it, but it’s nice to be outside without a mask on.”

Some haven’t gotten vaccinated and don’t plan to, but see the loosened CDC regulations as something that has been a long time coming.

“It’s time to go back to the way it used to be,” Kevin Hill said. “I feel safe for my family and myself and I believe the worst is over with and behind us.”