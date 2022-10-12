BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The 81st Magic City Classic is two weeks away.

Birmingham officials expect people from over 25 states to be in the city for a week with many activities, but the main question remains: will the longtime HBCU game continue to be held at Legion Field?

Alabama A&M and Alabama State’s agreement with the city to play at the stadium ends this year. The schools can either remain at Legion Field, take the game to other venues like nearby Protective Stadium, or have a home-and-home series at each opponent’s stadium.

City leaders and event coordinators want the game to remain at Legion Field, but want what’s best for the two schools.

“Mayor Woodfin probably said it best whatever the decision the two presidents decide, he’s gonna lock in arm and arm, and our team is going to be ready to activate for both of those universities,” Magic City Classic executive director Perren King said.

“There are a lot of places that these schools can go; this is a very special place,” Birmingham City Councilor Hunter Williams said. “We’re looking forward to seeing what comes of our continued negotiations with the schools, and I think the entire city is excited about coming; every year at the end of October, we have something to look forward to, and I think we’re going to continue to be able to do that.”

The current agreement between the schools was made in 2018, with both receiving $400,000 for playing in Birmingham this year.

Now, preparations are underway for the big game at Legion Field. The “Old Gray Lady” is being washed and its seats are getting a fresh coat of paint ahead of the Classic.

Online tailgating for the Classic sold out in record time, and companies like Mcdonald’s and Amazon will hold fan events for the HBCU annual event. King said ticket sales are back to pre-pandemic numbers.

“We’re over 25 states that are sold, so we will go back to hitting our number of 34 to 36 states sold supporting the Birmingham economy, so we’re excited to see this all happening again,” King said.

There are still some tailgating spots available. In person, tailgating spots can be purchased from October 24-26 from 8 am to 5 pm at Legion Field.