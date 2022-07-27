BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Students and faculty will return to school for the fall semester in a few days, but with COVID-19 cases on the rise there are questions about if masks will be optional or required for the school year.

Many school systems will not require their students or faculty to wear mask this school year.

“While we continue to monitor the situation, at this time, we are not planning any changes to our COVID procedures,” Jefferson County School Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin said. “Masks will remain optional. We continue to encourage all students and staff to get vaccinated if they are not already.”

“Mountain Brook Schools has been operating mask-optional since October 2021,” a spokesperson for Mountain Brooks Schools, William Galloway, said. “No changes have been made since then, and we look forward to seeing our faculty and students return to school very soon.”

School leaders say they want to go back to a normal learning environment.

Some school superintendents feel the worst of COVID-19 has passed, but they will continue to monitor the new COVID-19 variant and communicate with county health officials.

School leaders still encourage students and faculty members to practice proper hygiene and avoid close contact.

The new variant is highly contagious, and right now, outbreaks are happening across the state.

CBS 42 resident physician Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis recommends that students and teachers get vaccinated and wear masks to prevent a spread.

Dr. Celeste says frequent handwashing and increasing ventilation also play a role in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in schools.

Some parents are OK with the mask being optional this school year.

Homewood Parent Amy Helzer says she is confident in Homewood City School’s decision to make masks optional.

She said when the mandate lifted last year, her son and other students at Edgewood Elementary were happy because they could better interact with teachers and others.