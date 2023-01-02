COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The majority of Americans will not see their mail delivered until the third day of the New Year.

With New Year’s Day falling on Sunday, all post office locations will close on Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the federal holiday, the U.S. Postal Service said in a news release. Mail carriers will not deliver to residences or businesses on Monday unless a letter or package is deemed “Priority Mail Express” for an additional fee.

The Postal Service said its more than 34,000 locations will reopen and mail delivery will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

In addition to New Year’s Day, the USPS will observe the following holidays in 2023:

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16

President’s Day on Monday, Feb. 20

Memorial Day on Monday, May 29

Juneteenth National Independence Day on Monday, June 19

Independence Day on Tuesday, July 4

Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 4

Columbus Day on Monday, Oct. 9

Veterans Day on Saturday, Nov. 11

Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 23

Christmas on Monday, Dec. 25

Blue collection boxes are not serviced on Sundays or holidays, the USPS said. Customers can find nearby USPS locations and their operating hours here.

UPS, while closed on New Year’s Day, will be open at limited locations on Monday, according to its operations schedule. Nearby UPS locations can be searched here.

FedEx was also be closed on New Year’s Day, but most of its services will reopen on Monday, its service schedule indicates. FedEx locations and their hours of operation can be found here.