Will Gov. Ivey extend the state’s mask mandate? Alabamians will soon find out

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey wears an Auburn University mask as she arrives to announce a statewide mask order during a news conference in the state capitol building in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. (Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — As Alabama’s mask mandate is set to expire March 5, Gov. Kay Ivey is set to hold a press conference on the latest coronavirus update in the state.

Joining the governor will be State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris as the state anticipates if Alabamians will continue to abide by a state mask mandate or not.

The press conference will begin at 11 a.m. CT at the Alabama State Capitol.

This update comes as both Texas and Mississippi lifted its mask mandates Tuesday citing the amount of COVID-19 vaccinations distributed and the drop in coronavirus hospitalizations.

Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth released a statement Wednesday urging the governor to lift the mandate.

“I urge Gov. Kay Ivey to immediately lift the statewide mask mandate and allow citizens and local officials the liberty to make the decisions that best fit their circumstances,” Ainsworth said.