Will COVID-19 vaccinations be offered at Legion Field in 2021?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Currently a coronavirus testing site, Legion Field will offer additional medical services in 2021.

Will COVID-19 vaccinations be a part of this expansion? Before that can happen, doctors must show the site can provide safe storage for the temperature-sensitive vaccine.

Dr. Celeste Reese, whose practice helps oversee testing at the site, says her team is working to demonstrate their ability to properly house the COVID-19 vaccine. Being able to distribute the vaccine at Legion Field would be a boon for city and medical leaders trying to curb the spread of COVID-19, she says. She believes her facility can play a critical role in educating the community on vaccine awareness.

“Being able to offer the Covid-19 vaccine could be monumental in helping to decrease the spread of COVID-19 in the Birmingham community, especially in that community we’re serving in Legion Field. Also being able to have that conversation with that patient that has the questions like, ‘why do you feel like I need this vaccine?’” Dr. Celeste Reese said.

In 2021, Legion Field is also expected to start administering free flu shots as part of the site’s expansion efforts. Coronavirus testing at the facility is offered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.