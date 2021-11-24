Wildfires in Talladega National Forest mostly contained, but Cheaha State Park remains closed

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The U.S. Forest Service announced Wednesday that the two wildfires in the Talladega National Forest are mostly contained, but the trails associated with Cheaha State Park remain closed.

The “Duck Nest” wildfire located in Cleburne County covers 389 acres. Officials say that it is 75% contained. The “Fall Branch” wildfire in Clay County covers nearly 735 acres and is 60% contained.

Wednesday, fire crews patrolled control lines, removed burned materials near the lines, felled snags and examined the area for lingering hot spots.

“We are asking everyone to do their part and protect Alabama from wildfires,” said USDA Forest Service District Ranger Linwood Butler in a Facebook post. “Firefighters are working hard to protect our communities and natural resources. We appreciate the awesome teamwork and partnerships from federal, state and local agencies, local fire departments and concerned citizens.”

The trailheads and trails associated with Cheaha State Park and the Cheaha Wilderness remain closed.

Cheaha Trail Head

Turnipseed/Highway 281 Trail Head

Adams Gap Trail Head

Nubbin Creek Trail Head

High Falls Trail Head

The Pinhoti National Recreation Trail from Cheaha Trail Head south to Adams Gap

Chinnabee Silent Trail south of Highway 281

Cave Creek Trail

Odum Scout Trail

Nubbin Creek Trail

The U.S. Forest Service encouraged citizens to practice Smokey Bear’s “Only You Can Prevent Wildfires” message. They listed the following precautions to help you prevent future fires: