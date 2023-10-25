ADGER, Ala. (WIAT) – A wildfire in Jefferson County is now 100% contained after crews spent 3 days battling the blaze.

“Usually a 550 bulldozer, that size dozer, to actually cut a fire line or fire break around the fire,” says Juan Merriweather with the Alabama Forestry Commission. “We pretty much extinguish the fire by cutting the fuel from the fire and that pretty much stops the fire in its tracks.”

The wildfire in Adger spanned over 400 acres.

“600 acres is a square mile so 430 acres is pretty big of an area,” Merriweather said.

The Adger Volunteer Fire Department says there was a close call with the fire coming near a house Monday afternoon.

“The fire came right up to his driveway but we were able to keep it contained until the forestry was able to bring the dozer in,” Adger Volunteer Fire Chief Doug Lawrence said.

The Alabama Forestry Commission says it responded to over 70 wildfires over the weekend.

“October is usually the driest month of the year so this usually is kind of our peak season going into the winter time,” Merriweather said.

The Alabama Forestry Commission says if you notice smoke or fire, call 911 so the local fire department can come check it out.