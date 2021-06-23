Wild About Animals: Meet Spike, the Tenrec at the Birmingham Zoo

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Another week means another adorable exhibit at the Birmingham Zoo.

CBS 42’s news anchor Andrea Lindenberg takes a trip to the Birmingham Zoo to introduce Spike, the tenrec, one of the latest additions to the Birmingham Zoo. Rebekah Lane teaches Andrea a bit about the tenrec and why they may get confused with another animal.

Each week, CBS 42 will be taking a behind the scenes look at the Birmingham Zoo as we feature a different exhibit for you and your family to enjoy at the zoo.

