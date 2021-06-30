Wild About Animals: the Howler Monkeys exhibit at the Birmingham Zoo

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Another week means another adorable exhibit at the Birmingham Zoo.

CBS 42’s news anchor Andrea Lindenberg takes a trip to the Birmingham Zoo to introduce the Howler Monkeys exhibit. As of May 3, the zoo has a family of Howler Monkeys for visitors to enjoy learning more about.

If you would like to meet the family, you may have to look up while at the exhibit as they spend most of their time hanging around being tree dwellers.

Each week, CBS 42 will be taking a behind the scenes look at the Birmingham Zoo in our “Wild About Animals” segments as we feature a different exhibit for you and your family to enjoy at the zoo.