Wild About Animals: the Howler Monkeys exhibit at the Birmingham Zoo

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
INDEPENDENCE DAY
July 04 2021 12:00 am

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Another week means another adorable exhibit at the Birmingham Zoo.

CBS 42’s news anchor Andrea Lindenberg takes a trip to the Birmingham Zoo to introduce the Howler Monkeys exhibit. As of May 3, the zoo has a family of Howler Monkeys for visitors to enjoy learning more about.

If you would like to meet the family, you may have to look up while at the exhibit as they spend most of their time hanging around being tree dwellers.

Each week, CBS 42 will be taking a behind the scenes look at the Birmingham Zoo in our “Wild About Animals” segments as we feature a different exhibit for you and your family to enjoy at the zoo.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES