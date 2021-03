Another significant severe weather outbreak (much like the one we had last Wednesday) is expected today across Central Alabama. A series of strong, long-track tornadoes may develop across the area, with the highest risk increasing as you move West and Northwest of Birmingham...

Here's the latest severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center. Right now, we are under an overall High to Moderate risk of severe weather across a large portion of our area to the North & West of Birmingham, including near places like Tuscaloosa, Hamilton, Jasper, Cullman, etc. This means that within this region, we could see strong, long-track tornadoes developing this afternoon. Add to that 70 to 80 mph straight-lined wind gusts, and up to baseball-sized hail.