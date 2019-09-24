Widow of construction worker speaks out days after he was killed by car on the job

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama woman is pleading with drivers to slow down in work zones after her husband was hit and killed on the job in Bessemer late Sunday night.

Sammy Stuart Blankenship, 57, died at UAB Hospital after the wreck along Interstate 59/20.He leaves behind a wife and a family.

“I say I am not a widow I am still his wife, no matter what happened,” said widow Billie Jo Blankenship.

Blankenship told CBS 42 that her husband loved his job as an employee for Dunn Construction where he had worked for more than a decade.

“I worried about him going to work, working at night, but I thought he was safe behind the barrels but it still worried me that something would happen,” she said.

According to police, Daniel J. Hyde, 47, was charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident involving death. Investigators believe Hyde hit the cones before striking the victim.

“His boots were tied and still zipped up, he got knocked out of hits boots,” Blankenship said.

Police said Hyde was followed by an off duty officer and detained for police.

“All I want to know is why you did it, if it was an accident, and I want an apology to have closure,” Blankenship continued. “I want him to think of what he did, who he took away from us.”

For drivers who speed past construction zones, warning signs and flashing lights, Blankenships urges caution so workers can make it home safelty.

“They have families. Drive the speed limit, because their lives do count, they do have families to come home to,” she said.

According to online jail records, Hyde was released from jail early Tuesday morning on a $10,000 bond.

