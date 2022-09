BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Mountain Brook Police Department issued a noise advisory as officers would be conducting training in the area of Cahaba Heights Thursday morning.

According to MBPD, firearms were discharged in the area as part of the quarterly training the department does every year. The noise advisory was in effect from 8-11 a.m.

Authorities say that while residents may have heard gunshots near the area, there is no cause for concern at this time.