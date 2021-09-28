Who’s down for a Fry Down? Cahaba River Society raising money for river maintenance

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Who’s down for a Fry Down? To celebrate the 194 mile long Alabama waterway and the efforts to keep it safe and clean, the Cahaba River Society are holding their annual Fry Down this week.

For the second year, due to the pandemic, the competition will be virtual. The Fry Down is already well underway but this Sunday is when we’ll find out the winning team.

The team that raises the most money during the Fish Down brings home this trophy. (Courtesy: Cahaba River Society)

“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” Gordon Black of the Cahaba River Society said. “We’re doing a huge river bank restoration project where we planted a bunch of plants and trees into a damaged section of riverbank. That’s the kind of thing we need help with.”

Six teams are on missions to raise money for the organization and similar projects:

Girl Scout Troop 26232

Blazer Theatre Organization

Bulldogs for Biodiversity

Baugh Fry Team

Eagle Solar and Lightly Breaded

Spire Fry Team

Cahaba River Society’s Gordon Black whipped up a fish dish that pays tribute to Hispanic Heritage Month

Tuesday morning, CBS 42 spent time by the Cahaba River cooking up Black’s catfish with rice, peppers, beans, finished with goat cheese (pictured above).