HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Development of a wholesale store and gasoline station in Hoover’s Inverness community may be on hold for now.

The city’s planning and zoning commission rejected developers Alumni Properties & Investments’ request to place an over 100,000 square foot store and gas station on the corner of Valleydale Road and Inverness Center Drive.

“I think it’s fair to say that the community surrounding the proposed site for the fuel dispensing station brought a lot of information forward about traffic concerns and things that may infringed on the quiet enjoyment of their neighborhood,” Hoover City Administrator Allan Rice said.

There has been no announcement of what the development will be, but rumors say this development will be a BJ’s Wholesale Club Store.

Rice said the negative recommendation will go to the city council, who will make the final decision. The developers can make an appeal before the city council on the recommendation from the planning and zoning commission.

Currently, they’re developing a mixed-use property in nearby Alabaster called District 31. The 75-acre development brings more dining, entertainment and shopping to Alabaster.

Alabaster City Administrator Brian Binzer said it would be interested if developers presented bringing a wholesale store and gas station to Alabaster.

“The city is always open to do this type of retail or commercial,” Binzer said. “We’re very business friendly, so I think we would entertain a lot of things developers do things all over the area and Southeast, and I think it lends ourselves to that environment.”

Neighboring city Pelham also said it would welcome the discussion. The city even has a possible location for the development.

“They’re an ideal candidate for the mass tech Walmart building,” Pelham Economic Development Director Michael Simon said. “Stores like Costco’s and BJ’s look to stores like that and they can even have sublease out tenants, but I think they would be an ideal candidate for that.”

Rice said the development could be on the next city council meetings agenda in three weeks.