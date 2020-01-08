Whole Foods closing its Hoover location

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After nearly three years in Hoover, Whole Foods will be closing its location in town.

In a statement obtained by CBS 42 Wednesday, Whole Foods announced it would be closing its Hoover location to renovate its remaining Birmingham location at Cahaba Village.

“This decision is not a reflection of our passionate Team Members who have worked so hard to satisfy and delight our Hoover customers,” the statement read. “We are working closely with all impacted Team Members and hope to place them in nearby locations or find them other roles within the company.”

The Hoover Whole Foods was first announced in 2014 and opened in 2017.

The company did not give a date for when its Hoover location would be closing. The only other Whole Foods in Alabama outside of Birmingham is in Montgomery.

