TALLAPOOSA, GA (WIAT)– Tonight’s lottery drawing is now the largest Powerball jackpot in history, and Alabamians cross state lines to shoot their shot at becoming America’s next billionaire.

Alabama is one of just five states without a lottery, but the Alabamians who bought tickets in Georgia tell CBS42 they won’t let a few hours of travel time keep them from taking a chance on a record setting $1.6 billion.

“I just feel lucky. I’m just stepping out in faith,” said Ladreka Morris, who drove to Georgia from Talladega.

Lines were out the door at Robinson gas station in Tallapoosa, Georgia as people waited to obtain their chance to win. Some Alabamians tell CBS42 they have big dreams if they are lucky enough to collect the cash prize.

“I’ll go start my model classes for one,” said Morris.

“Oh, we’d probably move to the Philippines,” said Calvin Moore, a Fairfield resident.

As For Others like Sandra Davis, they would keep their earnings under the radar.

“Umm I’ll be quiet about it,” said Davis, who is from Bessemer.

The only catch- Alabama has no lottery, and several, like Moore, are not a fan of being forced to cross the state line.

“Alabama citizens are taking their hard-earned money and supporting another economy- another state’s economy- when we can leave the money at home and probably do some great things with it,” Moore said.

Regardless, he says he couldn’t pass up this opportunity knowing the power the winning ticket will hold.

“You know, not only actualize some of our dreams but also help the community, you know, more than we do right now,” Moore said. “That’s the biggest impact. Like, living debt free and not having to worry about finances, especially now when inflation is so hard.”

Davis says winning would change her life.

“A great deal,” Davis said. “I could pay my daughter’s college off, my college loans off- everything. And also I could provide for my family.”

If you had an opportunity to go for that golden ticket, now’s the time to check your numbers.