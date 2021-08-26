Who is the woman in Mayor Woodfin’s dance video? Here’s what we know

The woman in the video is Kendra Morris, CBS 42 has confirmed.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On election night, as citizens across Birmingham awaited a result in the city’s top race, a strong signal of victory came in an unusual form: a dance video posted to Mayor Randall Woodfin’s Twitter account.

The video went viral, garnering thousands of views to date, and although it largely answered the question of who had won the mayoral election, it was also the start of another mystery: who is the woman in the video dancing with Birmingham’s top public official?

Quick dance break before final results:

“Essence” — the core nature or most important quality of a person or thing. We all carry something that brings the very core nature of who we are! And what better what to express that quality then through dance?! Thank you to @UrsulaDance… pic.twitter.com/DwBNDD39AF — Randall Woodfin (@randallwoodfin) August 25, 2021

The woman in the video is Kendra Morris, multiple sources confirm. Photographs of the two on Morris’ social media date back to at least May.

Morris is a Birmingham realtor licensed since at least 2018, according to records from the Alabama Real Estate Commission.

Known as “the Realtress,” her Facebook account lists her as the owner and CEO of Iron City Premier Realty and the owner/operator of Innovative Financial Solutions, LLC.

Her social media account says she attended Minor High School in Adamsville and Jackson-Olin High School in Ensley.

Anthony Chappell, a realtor at Keller Williams Vestavia, said he met first met Morris in person at an event organized by a third realtor in coordination with the mayor.

“She has been really sweet and nurturing,” Chappell told CBS 42. “A lot of realtors find out you’re not recruitable and they don’t acknowledge you anymore. She wasn’t like that.”

Chappell said that Morris’ real estate brokerage is rather small, likely less than 20 realtors, but that it’s a “tight-knit crew.”

He said he had worked with Morris previously through social media, collaborating on ways to team up for events in the area.

The Woodfin campaign declined to comment on the nature of the mayor’s relationship with Morris. A source in the campaign said that “both her and the mayor are pretty private.”