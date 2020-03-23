White House Correspondents Dinner postponed

Washington D.C. (WIAT) — The annual White House Correspondents Dinner will now be postponed because of the Coronavirus.
It was scheduled for April 25th.
The Correspondents association says it will release an alternative date later.
The event is a chance for journalists to socialize and raise money for scholarships.
It’s also a venue for comedy.
LATEST POSTS
- Learn from the experts: Astronauts tell us how to live isolated
- Irondale group brings ‘blessing box’ to community during COVID-19 season
- Planet Fitness freezes memberships during COVID-19-related closures, will not charge members
- Coronavirus Coverage: Coronavirus cases top 341,000 globally
- Domino’s looking to hire 500 workers in Birmingham area as COVID-19 pandemic continues