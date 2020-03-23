White House Correspondents Dinner postponed

The Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol are seen in Washington, at sunrise Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The White House has sent Congress an emergency $46 billion spending request for coronavirus-related funding this year. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Washington D.C. (WIAT) — The annual White House Correspondents Dinner will now be postponed because of the Coronavirus.

It was scheduled for April 25th.

The Correspondents association says it will release an alternative date later.

The event is a chance for journalists to socialize and raise money for scholarships.

It’s also a venue for comedy.

