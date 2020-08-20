White House: Birmingham a ‘COVID-19 hot spot,’ surge testing to begin this week

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Surge testing will be coming to the metro Birmingham area after the White House Coronavirus Task Force designated it a “COVID-19 hot spot.”
According to Chris Tate with the Jefferson County Department of Health, the county will begin administering more tests starting this week to help curb the spread of the virus.
Around 1,500 tests will be conducted daily and are available to anyone living in Jefferson County. You do not have to be showing symptoms to get tested. The tests are also free.
These surge testing sites will be located at the Riverchase Galleria starting Friday and at the Cathedral of the Cross AOH Church starting Aug. 24. These sites will administer tests for the next two weeks, Monday-Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Everyone must register before receiving a test. You can register by clicking here.
