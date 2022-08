Over 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants. But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.

And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.

Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest sources of immigrants to Alabama using data from the “U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest number of residents according to 2020 5-year estimates. Keep reading to find out more about the immigrant community in your home state.

#50. Nicaragua

Alabama

– Number of residents: 347

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National

– Number of residents: 244,405

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

– #35 most common country of origin

#49. Egypt

Alabama

– Number of residents: 364

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National

– Number of residents: 202,049

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

– #40 most common country of origin

#48. Italy

Alabama

– Number of residents: 398

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National

– Number of residents: 326,407

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%

– #30 most common country of origin

#47. Chile

Alabama

– Number of residents: 419

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National

– Number of residents: 100,875

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

– #62 most common country of origin

#46. Dominican Republic

Alabama

– Number of residents: 436

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National

– Number of residents: 1,125,208

– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.6%

– #8 most common country of origin

#45. Zimbabwe

Alabama

– Number of residents: 441

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National

– Number of residents: 25,070

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%

– #115 most common country of origin

#44. Ecuador

Alabama

– Number of residents: 458

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National

– Number of residents: 440,337

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

– #19 most common country of origin

#43. Hong Kong

Alabama

– Number of residents: 459

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National

– Number of residents: 232,202

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

– #38 most common country of origin

#42. Ethiopia

Alabama

– Number of residents: 463

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National

– Number of residents: 260,577

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

– #33 most common country of origin

#41. Lebanon

Alabama

– Number of residents: 473

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National

– Number of residents: 127,239

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

– #52 most common country of origin

#40. Cambodia

Alabama

– Number of residents: 504

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National

– Number of residents: 149,486

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

– #47 most common country of origin

#39. Australia

Alabama

– Number of residents: 525

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National

– Number of residents: 96,235

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

– #65 most common country of origin

#38. Trinidad and Tobago

Alabama

– Number of residents: 531

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National

– Number of residents: 233,024

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

– #37 most common country of origin

#37. Kuwait

Alabama

– Number of residents: 532

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National

– Number of residents: 33,602

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%

– #105 most common country of origin

#36. Laos

Alabama

– Number of residents: 590

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National

– Number of residents: 179,004

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

– #44 most common country of origin

#35. Turkey

Alabama

– Number of residents: 618

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National

– Number of residents: 126,351

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

– #53 most common country of origin

#34. Romania

Alabama

– Number of residents: 640

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National

– Number of residents: 163,817

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

– #46 most common country of origin

#33. South Africa

Alabama

– Number of residents: 647

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National

– Number of residents: 108,650

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

– #58 most common country of origin

#32. Portugal

Alabama

– Number of residents: 768

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National

– Number of residents: 172,739

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

– #45 most common country of origin

#31. Peru

Alabama

– Number of residents: 856

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National

– Number of residents: 451,666

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

– #18 most common country of origin

#30. Nepal

Alabama

– Number of residents: 891

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National

– Number of residents: 142,749

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

– #50 most common country of origin

#29. France

Alabama

– Number of residents: 921

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National

– Number of residents: 181,242

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

– #42 most common country of origin

#28. Bangladesh

Alabama

– Number of residents: 929

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National

– Number of residents: 240,365

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

– #36 most common country of origin

#27. Ukraine

Alabama

– Number of residents: 998

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National

– Number of residents: 358,823

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

– #27 most common country of origin

#26. Iran

Alabama

– Number of residents: 1,027

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National

– Number of residents: 389,383

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

– #23 most common country of origin

#25. Russia

Alabama

– Number of residents: 1,123

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%

National

– Number of residents: 397,214

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

– #21 most common country of origin

#24. Panama

Alabama

– Number of residents: 1,132

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%

National

– Number of residents: 101,520

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

– #61 most common country of origin

#23. Haiti

Alabama

– Number of residents: 1,161

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%

National

– Number of residents: 667,432

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%

– #14 most common country of origin

#22. Kenya

Alabama

– Number of residents: 1,176

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%

National

– Number of residents: 145,272

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

– #49 most common country of origin

#21. Brazil

Alabama

– Number of residents: 1,214

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%

National

– Number of residents: 474,723

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%

– #17 most common country of origin

#20. Taiwan

Alabama

– Number of residents: 1,226

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%

National

– Number of residents: 378,942

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

– #25 most common country of origin

#19. Venezuela

Alabama

– Number of residents: 1,523

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

National

– Number of residents: 394,365

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

– #22 most common country of origin

#18. Jamaica

Alabama

– Number of residents: 1,561

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

National

– Number of residents: 760,486

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%

– #13 most common country of origin

#17. Thailand

Alabama

– Number of residents: 1,571

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

National

– Number of residents: 256,436

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

– #34 most common country of origin

#16. Colombia

Alabama

– Number of residents: 1,572

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

National

– Number of residents: 792,579

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%

– #12 most common country of origin

#15. Nigeria

Alabama

– Number of residents: 1,690

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

National

– Number of residents: 366,534

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

– #26 most common country of origin

#14. Pakistan

Alabama

– Number of residents: 1,761

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

National

– Number of residents: 385,873

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

– #24 most common country of origin

#13. Japan

Alabama

– Number of residents: 1,979

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%

National

– Number of residents: 346,149

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

– #28 most common country of origin

#12. Cuba

Alabama

– Number of residents: 2,037

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%

National

– Number of residents: 1,314,570

– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%

– #7 most common country of origin

#11. El Salvador

Alabama

– Number of residents: 2,650

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%

National

– Number of residents: 1,370,579

– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%

– #5 most common country of origin

#10. Canada

Alabama

– Number of residents: 3,436

– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.0%

National

– Number of residents: 817,885

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.9%

– #11 most common country of origin

#9. Honduras

Alabama

– Number of residents: 3,716

– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%

National

– Number of residents: 649,209

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%

– #15 most common country of origin

#8. Philippines

Alabama

– Number of residents: 5,398

– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.2%

National

– Number of residents: 1,967,140

– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%

– #4 most common country of origin

#7. Vietnam

Alabama

– Number of residents: 5,762

– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.4%

National

– Number of residents: 1,354,391

– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%

– #6 most common country of origin

#6. Germany

Alabama

– Number of residents: 6,174

– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.7%

National

– Number of residents: 549,073

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%

– #16 most common country of origin

#5. China

Alabama

– Number of residents: 8,206

– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%

National

– Number of residents: 2,184,189

– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%

– #3 most common country of origin

#4. South Korea

Alabama

– Number of residents: 9,423

– Percent of foreign born residents: 5.6%

National

– Number of residents: 1,048,588

– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%

– #9 most common country of origin

#3. India

Alabama

– Number of residents: 9,914

– Percent of foreign born residents: 5.9%

National

– Number of residents: 2,618,558

– Percent of foreign born residents: 5.9%

– #2 most common country of origin

#2. Guatemala

Alabama

– Number of residents: 12,917

– Percent of foreign born residents: 7.7%

National

– Number of residents: 964,528

– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%

– #10 most common country of origin

#1. Mexico

Alabama

– Number of residents: 46,927

– Percent of foreign born residents: 27.9%

National

– Number of residents: 10,924,662

– Percent of foreign born residents: 24.8%

– #1 most common country of origin

