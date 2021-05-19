Where’s the best place to start a career? Report ranks Birmingham in top 30 nationwide

Female professional talking with colleague with a sneeze guard between them. Businesswomen wearing protective face masks for protection against virus while working in office.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It all has to start somewhere, so why not in Birmingham?

The city ranked 26th as one of the best places to start a career in the United States, according to a recent report by WalletHub. The website compared professional opportunities and quality of life to determine the rankings. The Magic City had an average quality of life score, but made up for it in opportunities with one of the top scores.

Huntsville ranked a few spots ahead at 18th for professional opportunities with a lot of it having to do with it’s latest military and space industry boost. Mobile landed in the Top 100 at 93rd.

The full report can be found here.