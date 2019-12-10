Wacky Tacky Light Tour raises money showing Christmas decorations

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s the beginning of December and it’s officially OK to put up your Christmas decorations.

Many homes in Mountain Brook and the Edgewood community of Homewood decked out their lawns with boughs of holly.

Some must-see houses include the Auburn house on Beech Street, the house on the corner of Brook Way and the Hanukkah House on Rockford Road.

There are still plenty more and there’s even a way for you to see all of the displays at once. The Fresh Air Family hosts the Wacky Tacky Christmas light tour. It’s their annual fundraiser that funds scholarships for camps. The tour takes you on a bus through many of the neighborhoods inside Mountain Brook and Homewood showcasing some beautiful and outrageous light displays.

Verna Gates, founder of the Fresh Air Family, said the Christmas light tour began as a personal event she went on each year and now it’s turned into a tour.

Wacky Tacky raised enough money last year to send more than 200 kids to science and nature camp, Gross Out Camp.

Click here to see how you can see the tour this holiday season. The last day to see the lights is December 12.