Where to report ‘need for assistance’ in Etowah County

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Easter Sunday’s severe weather has left many communities in Etowah County with a heavy cleanup.

Debris, trees and power lines knocked over have made it almost impossible for neighbors to leave their street.

The Gadsden/Etowah County Emergency Management Agency is asking that all requests for assistance, as a result of the Easter Sunday storms, be sent to EMA@CityofGadsden.com.

At this time, responders are in the field completing damage assessments in the areas of Reece City, the Keener Community, and Boaz. EMA asks that the public please avoid travel to these areas, unless you are a resident or first responder.

All volunteers must check in at the Volunteer Reception Center at Northside Baptist Church (1026 Valley Drive).