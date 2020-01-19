Where to enjoy free admission to civil rights memorials in honor of MLK

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Americans across the nation will observe Martin Luther King Jr. day on Monday, Jan. 20.

In honor of MLK day, you can enjoy free admission to the Birmingham Civil Rights institute and the Civil Rights Memorial in Montgomery.

The BCRI will also observe extended hours on Monday and will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors can enjoy live performances, music, games and giveaways.

Over at the Civil Rights Memorial in Montgomery, reservations are not required; however, visitors are encouraged to book an entry time online to shorten wait times.