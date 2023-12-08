ALABAMA (WIAT) — As Christmas approaches, the American Red Cross is asking donors to set aside time to give blood platelets for patients waiting for care over the holidays.
The Red Cross said it can be difficult to collect enough blood for patients during the winter months when “a record number of people” are traveling.
To incentivize donors, the Red Cross offers three prize opportunities to everyone who donates.
First, those who come to give blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma during the month of December will automatically be entered for a chance to win a $1,000 Amazon gift card and a 65-inch Omni QLED Series Amazon Fire TV. Details are available here.
Second, those who give blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma through December 17 will receive a $10 Amazon gift card by email. Details are available here.
Finally, those who donate from December 18 through January 5, 2024, will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.
Those who wish to donate can schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, by calling 1-800-733-2767, or by visiting their website here.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities will be at the following locations and times:
Blount County
Oneonta
12/20/2023: Noon – 4 p.m., Ascension St. Vincent’s Blount, 150 Gilbreath Dr
_______________
Calhoun County
Anniston
12/29/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Public Library of Anniston & Calhoun County, 108 East 10th Street
Oxford
12/27/2023: Noon – 5 p.m., Oxford Civic Center, 401 McCullars Ln
_______________
Chilton County
Clanton
12/11/2023: Noon – 5 p.m., Chilton County High School, 1214 7th Avenue S.
_______________
Etowah County
Gadsden
12/6/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Gaston High School, 4450 US Highway 411
12/6/2023: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fairview Baptist Church, 5295 Fairview Drive
12/15/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Gadsden Mall- Premiere Cinemas, Premiere Cinemas 16, 1001 Rainbow Drive
12/29/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Gadsden Mall- Premiere Cinemas, Premiere Cinemas 16, 1001 Rainbow Drive
Rainbow City
12/27/2023: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Rainbow City Municipal Complex, 3700 Rainbow Drive
_______________
Fayette County
Fayette
12/7/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fayette High School Library, 202 Tiger Drive
12/13/2023: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Fayette Civic Center, Fayette Civic Center, 534 N Temple Avenue
_______________
Jefferson County
Birmingham
12/6/2023: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Grandview Medical Center, 3690 Grandview Parkway
12/6/2023: Noon – 6 p.m., Grandview Medical Center, 3690 Grandview Parkway
12/7/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., University of Alabama Birmingham School of Medicine, UAB School of Medicine, 1670 Univ. Blvd. Volker Hall 102
12/7/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., UAB Medical Center Blood Donation Center, 1802 6th Ave S
12/8/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights, 4401 Dolly Ridge Road
12/8/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., UAB Medical Center Blood Donation Center, 1802 6th Ave S
12/11/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., UAB Medical Center Blood Donation Center, 1802 6th Ave S
12/11/2023: Noon – 4 p.m., Hoover YMCA, 2250 John Hawkins Parkway
12/12/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., O’Neal Steel, 744 41st Street N.
12/12/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Mayer Electric Supply Co., 3405 4th Avenue South
12/12/2023: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., University of Alabama Birmingham, 1802 6th Ave South
12/13/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., University of Alabama Birmingham, 1802 6th Ave South
12/13/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Levite Jewish Community Center, 3960 Montclair Rd.
12/14/2023: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Homewood Parks and Recreation, 1632 Oxmoor Road
12/14/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Princeton Baptist Medical Center, 701 Princeton Ave
12/14/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 2 Xavier Circle
12/14/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., UAB Medical Center Blood Donation Center, 1802 6th Ave S
12/15/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., UAB Medical Center Blood Donation Center, 1802 6th Ave S
12/17/2023: 7:30 a.m. – Noon, Bluff Park United Methodist, 733 Valley Street
12/18/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., UAB Medical Center Blood Donation Center, 1802 6th Ave S
12/19/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Ascension St. Vincent’s Birmingham-Bruno Conference Center, 810 St. Vincents Drive
12/19/2023: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., University of Alabama Birmingham, 1802 6th Ave South
12/19/2023: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cahaba Brewing Company, 4500 5th Ave S
12/20/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., University of Alabama Birmingham, 1802 6th Ave South
12/20/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Temple Beth-El, 2179 Highland Ave
12/21/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., UAB Medical Center Blood Donation Center, 1802 6th Ave S
12/22/2023: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Women’s Building, 2010 Brookwood Medical Center Dr
12/22/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., UAB Medical Center Blood Donation Center, 1802 6th Ave S
12/26/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Levite Jewish Community Center, 3960 Montclair Rd.
12/26/2023: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., University of Alabama Birmingham, 1802 6th Ave South
12/27/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., University of Alabama Birmingham, 1802 6th Ave South
12/27/2023: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., The Wynfrey Hotel, The Wynfrey Hotel, 1000 Riverchase Galleria
12/28/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Mountain Brook YMCA, 2401 20th Place South
12/28/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., UAB Medical Center Blood Donation Center, 1802 6th Ave S
12/29/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., UAB Medical Center Blood Donation Center, 1802 6th Ave S
Gardendale
12/21/2023: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Gardendale Community-Gardendale Civic Center, 857 Main St
Hoover
12/18/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Hoover Community at Finley Center, 5508 Stadium Trace Parkway
12/28/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hoover Metro Kiwanis at Hoover Public Library, 200 Municipal Drive
Trussville
12/11/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trussville Community at Trussville Civic Center, 5381 Trussville Clay Rd.
12/29/2023: Noon – 4 p.m., Trussville Community at Trussville Civic Center, 5381 Trussville Clay Rd.
_______________
St. Clair County
Pell City
12/20/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Pell City Battle of the Badges at the 19th St. Rec Hall, 405 19th St. S
12/27/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., 19th St. Rec Hall, 405 19th St. S
_______________
Shelby County
Alabaster
12/11/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Alabaster YMCA, 117 Plaza Circle
Birmingham
12/6/2023: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
12/8/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
12/9/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
12/10/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
12/11/2023: 1 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
12/12/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., YMCA Greystone, 5414 US-280
12/12/2023: 1 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
12/13/2023: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
12/15/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
12/16/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
12/17/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
12/18/2023: 1 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
12/19/2023: 1 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
12/20/2023: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
12/22/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
12/23/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
12/24/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
12/26/2023: 1 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
12/27/2023: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
12/29/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
12/30/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
12/31/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace
Pelham
12/15/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Maranatha Stone & Floors, 140 Commerce Court
12/20/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Pelham Public Library, 2000 Pelham Park Boulevard
12/26/2023: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Pelham YMCA, 2610 Pelham Parkway
_______________
Talladega County
Talladega
12/13/2023: 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Citizen’s Baptist Medical Center, 604 Stone Ave
_______________
Tuscaloosa County
Cottondale
12/8/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Paul W. Bryant High School, 6315 Mary Harmon Bryant Drive
Northport
12/28/2023: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Five Points Baptist Church, 3718 36th Street
Tuscaloosa
12/8/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 733 James I Harrison Jr Pkwy
_______________
Walker County
Jasper
12/21/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Gina Scruggs- State Farm, 511 19th St.
12/28/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Jasper Community- American Red Cross Office, 1101 Viking Drive