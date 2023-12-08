ALABAMA (WIAT) — As Christmas approaches, the American Red Cross is asking donors to set aside time to give blood platelets for patients waiting for care over the holidays.

The Red Cross said it can be difficult to collect enough blood for patients during the winter months when “a record number of people” are traveling.

To incentivize donors, the Red Cross offers three prize opportunities to everyone who donates.

First, those who come to give blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma during the month of December will automatically be entered for a chance to win a $1,000 Amazon gift card and a 65-inch Omni QLED Series Amazon Fire TV. Details are available here.

Second, those who give blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma through December 17 will receive a $10 Amazon gift card by email. Details are available here.

Finally, those who donate from December 18 through January 5, 2024, will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.

Those who wish to donate can schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, by calling 1-800-733-2767, or by visiting their website here.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities will be at the following locations and times:

Blount County

Oneonta

12/20/2023: Noon – 4 p.m., Ascension St. Vincent’s Blount, 150 Gilbreath Dr

_______________

Calhoun County

Anniston

12/29/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Public Library of Anniston & Calhoun County, 108 East 10th Street

Oxford

12/27/2023: Noon – 5 p.m., Oxford Civic Center, 401 McCullars Ln

_______________

Chilton County

Clanton

12/11/2023: Noon – 5 p.m., Chilton County High School, 1214 7th Avenue S.

_______________

Etowah County

Gadsden

12/6/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Gaston High School, 4450 US Highway 411

12/6/2023: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fairview Baptist Church, 5295 Fairview Drive

12/15/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Gadsden Mall- Premiere Cinemas, Premiere Cinemas 16, 1001 Rainbow Drive

12/29/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Gadsden Mall- Premiere Cinemas, Premiere Cinemas 16, 1001 Rainbow Drive

Rainbow City

12/27/2023: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Rainbow City Municipal Complex, 3700 Rainbow Drive

_______________

Fayette County

Fayette

12/7/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fayette High School Library, 202 Tiger Drive

12/13/2023: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Fayette Civic Center, Fayette Civic Center, 534 N Temple Avenue

_______________

Jefferson County

Birmingham

12/6/2023: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Grandview Medical Center, 3690 Grandview Parkway

12/6/2023: Noon – 6 p.m., Grandview Medical Center, 3690 Grandview Parkway

12/7/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., University of Alabama Birmingham School of Medicine, UAB School of Medicine, 1670 Univ. Blvd. Volker Hall 102

12/7/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., UAB Medical Center Blood Donation Center, 1802 6th Ave S

12/8/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights, 4401 Dolly Ridge Road

12/8/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., UAB Medical Center Blood Donation Center, 1802 6th Ave S

12/11/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., UAB Medical Center Blood Donation Center, 1802 6th Ave S

12/11/2023: Noon – 4 p.m., Hoover YMCA, 2250 John Hawkins Parkway

12/12/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., O’Neal Steel, 744 41st Street N.

12/12/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Mayer Electric Supply Co., 3405 4th Avenue South

12/12/2023: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., University of Alabama Birmingham, 1802 6th Ave South

12/13/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., University of Alabama Birmingham, 1802 6th Ave South

12/13/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Levite Jewish Community Center, 3960 Montclair Rd.

12/14/2023: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Homewood Parks and Recreation, 1632 Oxmoor Road

12/14/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Princeton Baptist Medical Center, 701 Princeton Ave

12/14/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 2 Xavier Circle

12/14/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., UAB Medical Center Blood Donation Center, 1802 6th Ave S

12/15/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., UAB Medical Center Blood Donation Center, 1802 6th Ave S

12/17/2023: 7:30 a.m. – Noon, Bluff Park United Methodist, 733 Valley Street

12/18/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., UAB Medical Center Blood Donation Center, 1802 6th Ave S

12/19/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Ascension St. Vincent’s Birmingham-Bruno Conference Center, 810 St. Vincents Drive

12/19/2023: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., University of Alabama Birmingham, 1802 6th Ave South

12/19/2023: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cahaba Brewing Company, 4500 5th Ave S

12/20/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., University of Alabama Birmingham, 1802 6th Ave South

12/20/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Temple Beth-El, 2179 Highland Ave

12/21/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., UAB Medical Center Blood Donation Center, 1802 6th Ave S

12/22/2023: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Women’s Building, 2010 Brookwood Medical Center Dr

12/22/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., UAB Medical Center Blood Donation Center, 1802 6th Ave S

12/26/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Levite Jewish Community Center, 3960 Montclair Rd.

12/26/2023: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., University of Alabama Birmingham, 1802 6th Ave South

12/27/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., University of Alabama Birmingham, 1802 6th Ave South

12/27/2023: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., The Wynfrey Hotel, The Wynfrey Hotel, 1000 Riverchase Galleria

12/28/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Mountain Brook YMCA, 2401 20th Place South

12/28/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., UAB Medical Center Blood Donation Center, 1802 6th Ave S

12/29/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., UAB Medical Center Blood Donation Center, 1802 6th Ave S

Gardendale

12/21/2023: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Gardendale Community-Gardendale Civic Center, 857 Main St

Hoover

12/18/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Hoover Community at Finley Center, 5508 Stadium Trace Parkway

12/28/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hoover Metro Kiwanis at Hoover Public Library, 200 Municipal Drive

Trussville

12/11/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trussville Community at Trussville Civic Center, 5381 Trussville Clay Rd.

12/29/2023: Noon – 4 p.m., Trussville Community at Trussville Civic Center, 5381 Trussville Clay Rd.

_______________

St. Clair County

Pell City

12/20/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Pell City Battle of the Badges at the 19th St. Rec Hall, 405 19th St. S

12/27/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., 19th St. Rec Hall, 405 19th St. S

_______________

Shelby County

Alabaster

12/11/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Alabaster YMCA, 117 Plaza Circle

Birmingham

12/6/2023: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

12/8/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

12/9/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

12/10/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

12/11/2023: 1 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

12/12/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., YMCA Greystone, 5414 US-280

12/12/2023: 1 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

12/13/2023: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

12/15/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

12/16/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

12/17/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

12/18/2023: 1 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

12/19/2023: 1 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

12/20/2023: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

12/22/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

12/23/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

12/24/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

12/26/2023: 1 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

12/27/2023: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

12/29/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

12/30/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

12/31/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

Pelham

12/15/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Maranatha Stone & Floors, 140 Commerce Court

12/20/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Pelham Public Library, 2000 Pelham Park Boulevard

12/26/2023: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Pelham YMCA, 2610 Pelham Parkway

_______________

Talladega County

Talladega

12/13/2023: 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Citizen’s Baptist Medical Center, 604 Stone Ave

_______________

Tuscaloosa County

Cottondale

12/8/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Paul W. Bryant High School, 6315 Mary Harmon Bryant Drive

Northport

12/28/2023: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Five Points Baptist Church, 3718 36th Street

Tuscaloosa

12/8/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 733 James I Harrison Jr Pkwy

_______________

Walker County

Jasper

12/21/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Gina Scruggs- State Farm, 511 19th St.

12/28/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Jasper Community- American Red Cross Office, 1101 Viking Drive