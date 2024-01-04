BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — January marks the 53rd anniversary of National Blood Donor Month, and local blood centers say they need donors more than ever.

The American Red Cross is reminding the public it’s more crucial than ever to give blood. Last year’s extreme weather caused the cancellation of blood drives in many states, impacting the nation’s supply.

Life South is one of several blood centers in central Alabama that provides blood for local hospitals and treatment centers.

Clearview Cancer Institute’s Dr. Sri Bathini says donations of all blood types can make a huge difference for a multitude of people, including the ability to save lives.

“Blood cannot be manufactured, it can only come from healthy donors. Cancer patients can use up to 50 units of blood products so we do need blood donors each and every day,” Dr. Bathini said. “Without blood transfusions available for some of these patients, they cannot get through their treatments.”

Started in 1970 by presidential proclamation, January was chosen as National Blood Donor Month because it’s a time of year that often sees lower donations.

To find a Life South blood donation location near you, click here. To support the Red Cross, click here.