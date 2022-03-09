BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Are you experiencing pain at the pump? You’re not alone. According to Gasbuddy, Alabama just broke the record for highest average cost for a gallon of gas in the state.

Gasbuddy shows the average price for a gallon of gas statewide was $4.091 as of noon Wednesday. That price is 65 cents more than the average from last week.

But if you are looking to save at the pump, click here to find out where the cheapest gas is near you

The continued rising costs of gas comes after President Biden announced a ban on Russian oil imports due to their ongoing war with Ukraine. As a result, Biden said “Americans can expect higher inflation and gas prices.”