What’s open on Christmas Day in Birmingham?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Finding a place to dine on Christmas day can be quite difficult, however, CBS 42 has you covered.

If push comes to shove, hotels are open 24-7 and you can always check the restaurant inside. Below is a list of places where you can eat and hang out on Christmas.

Where to eat

Bay Leaf

Waffle House

Ruth’s ChrisJack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint

Starbucks

Shoney’s

Post Office Pies

IHOP

Hooters

(Some restaurants’ hours may vary. Call ahead for clarity)

Have a drink

Queen’s Park

Movie Theaters

AMC Summit 16

AMC Dine-in Vestavia

AMC Patton Creek

AMC Classic Lee Branch

Don’t see a place that’s open on Christmas on our list? Send us an email to let us know.