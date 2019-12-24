What’s open on Christmas Day in Birmingham?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Finding a place to dine on Christmas day can be quite difficult, however, CBS 42 has you covered.
If push comes to shove, hotels are open 24-7 and you can always check the restaurant inside. Below is a list of places where you can eat and hang out on Christmas.
Where to eat
- Bay Leaf
- Waffle House
- Ruth’s ChrisJack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint
- Starbucks
- Shoney’s
- Post Office Pies
- IHOP
- Hooters
(Some restaurants’ hours may vary. Call ahead for clarity)
Have a drink
Queen’s Park
Movie Theaters
- AMC Summit 16
- AMC Dine-in Vestavia
- AMC Patton Creek
- AMC Classic Lee Branch
Don’t see a place that’s open on Christmas on our list? Send us an email to let us know.